Abbie Ozard has announced her debut album, ‘everything still worries me’, for July

Abbie Ozard has announced her debut album, ‘everything still worries me’.

The full-length will arrive on 25th July via House Anxiety, teased by new single ‘anything for you’ and a headline show at YES basement, Manchester on 17th May.

Abbie says of the track: “In the past I’ve found myself changing everything about myself to suit another person. This track embodies the desperation and yearning you experience during an unrequited situationship, how you can’t think for yourself and how blindsided you are when it comes to love that isn’t reciprocated but still ongoing.”

Check out the new single below.