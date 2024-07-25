Abbie Ozard hangs out in the loo in the video for her debut album title-track, ‘everything still worries me’

Abbie Ozard has released her debut album ‘everything still worries me’, and a video for the title-track.

The album explores the complexities of navigating life in your twenties, with this single in particular reckoning with feeling overwhelmed.

“‘everything still worries me’ is the title track from the album and encapsulates what every single track on this record is about,” she explains. “When I first started writing I wanted to get across so many points that I struggled putting everything into words and I had no idea what it was going to become, but after writing this song along with ‘the window’ and ‘how are you holding up’ everything just seemed to take shape.

“Your 20s can be a really wild ride.. everything changes, the people around you change, your surroundings change and you’re learning to be a functioning member of society with a backdrop of constant anxiety. This record celebrates every aspect of that, from regrets, relationship realisations, navigating adulthood and then all the good stuff that comes out of it like treasuring friendships, sisterhood and love.”

Of the new video, she adds: “We wanted the video for ‘everything still worries me’ to evoke the feeling of being massively overwhelmed. I spoke with some friends about ideas and we talked about safe spaces for that moment when it all gets too much. A toilet cubicle felt fitting as the track is an anthem for when life is bit shit and I wanted it to be no-frills just straight up anxiety to get that message across.”

Check it out below.

Catch Abbie live at the following:

AUGUST

18 Hardwick Festival

NOVEMBER

20 King Tuts, Glasgow

21 Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

22 Deaf Institute, Manchester

25 The Louisiana, Bristol

26 Lower Third, London