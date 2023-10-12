Abbie Ozard is fed up with social media on her new single, ‘days like these’

Abbie Ozard has released a new single, ‘days like these’.

It follows on from recent drop ‘I Don’t Know Happiness Without You’ and last year’s ‘Water Based Lullabies’ EP, arriving ahead of her debut album, set for release in early 2024.

She says of the track: “‘days like these’ is a pretty on the nose commentary record about growing up with the internet and social media being at the forefront of our minds. The boom of tiktok as we all know, has transformed the way we think and feel about ourselves.

“I spent quite a bit of time off posting on social media the past few months, and at the start it made me feel so inadequate, like what I was doing was pointless because I wasn’t filming or making content from it. It took a while to go back to appreciating small things without thinking that I needed to film/post about it, but it was such a lightbulb moment for me.

“The chorus for me really resonates with how I feel after scrolling on my bed for ages, just monotonous and tired. I found that I was hopping on a bandwagon of trends, sharing stuff on my story without even fully knowing what I was talking about – I think there’s some humour in that really. Everyone’s guilty of it. I think it’s funny how dark the subject is and how light and airy it sounds.”

Check it out below, and catch her on tour throughout November with Briston Maroney.