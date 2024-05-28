Abbie Ozard has teamed up with Pixey to celebrate women with their collaborative new single, ‘miss american dream’

Abbie Ozard has released a new single, ‘miss american dream’.

A collaboration with Pixey, it’s from her upcoming debut album, ‘everything still worries me’. The full-length will arrive on 25th July via House Anxiety, and has already been teased by recent single ‘anything for you’.

Abbie says of the track: “I’ve always looked up to girls and women my whole my life. Constantly in awe of how we do things, how strong we are as individuals and how powerful the energy can be when they’re in a room together. This track is not only a celebration of girlhood but a celebration of romance and friendship between women, something I’ve always wished to write about. Being in the room with Lizzie (Pixey) gave me the confidence to do this.”

Pixey adds: “I loved working with Abbie on this track. It started from a session where I was supposed to be just producing, but loved the track so much I knew I wanted to feature on it too. Abbie then texted me and asked if I’d like to write the second verse so it came together perfectly.”

Check out the new single below.