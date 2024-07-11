Abbie Ozard has shared a new single inspired by chaotic young relationships, ‘monsters’

Abbie Ozard has released her new single ‘monsters’.

The track arrives ahead of her debut album ‘everything still worries me’, set to drop on 25th July via House Anxiety.

She explains: “Me and Hugo wrote this after talking about our past relationships and how chaotic and crazy they can be when you’re younger, how you see a side of yourself that you didn’t know you had. It’s hilarious looking back, we put a super satirical twist on situations in the past that were actually quite dark.”

Ozard began teasing her debut LP last year with singles ‘days like these’ and ‘i don’t know happiness without you’. She officially announced the album in April with ‘anything for you’, followed by Pixey collaboration ‘miss american dream’.

Abbie also has more live dates scheduled for later this year:

AUGUST

18 Hardwick Festival

NOVEMBER

20 King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

21 Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds, UK

22 Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

25 The Louisiana, Bristol, UK

26 Lower Third, London, UK