Adele has announced a run of German shows this summer

Adele has announced a series of exclusive summer shows in Munich, Germany, marking her first performances in mainland Europe since 2016.

The concerts will take place on the 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th of August 2024 at Munich Messe, in a specially designed open-air environment.

The bespoke arena, created exclusively for these shows, will feature a combination of seated grandstands and standing areas, accommodating up to 80,000 people per night. Adele expressed her excitement about the upcoming performances on her Instagram, stating, “A one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer”.

An artist’s rendering of what Adele’s “bespoke arena” may look like.

Adele is currently performing the last leg of her Las Vegas residency, ‘Weekends With Adele’, which runs through mid-June. She will have performed a total of 100 shows by the end of the residency. In 2022, Adele played a pair of sold-out London Hyde Park shows. The upcoming Munich shows offer a new opportunity for her European fans to see her perform live.

Ticket registration for the Munich shows is currently open at Adele.com and will close on Monday, 5th of February at 6pm CET. Registered fans will receive links to purchase on Tuesday the 6th of February, with sales opening on Wednesday the 7th of February at 10am CET. General sale will commence on Friday the 9th of February at 10am CET.