Adele is planning a ‘big break’ from music after her Vegas residency

Adele has announced she has no immediate plans to release new music, signalling her intention to take a ‘big break’ after her current commitments wrap up.

The 36-year-old superstar is set to wrap up her Las Vegas residency in November, after which she plans to step back from the music scene. Adele expressed her desire to spend quality time with her partner, sports agent Rich Paul, 42, and her 11-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki.

In a recent interview with German outlet ZDF, Adele stated, “I don’t have any plans for new music, at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

The ‘Hello’ singer is scheduled to perform a residency in Munich, Germany, this summer. However, fans hoping for new material may have to wait longer than anticipated. Earlier this year, during her ‘Weekends With Adele’ Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, Adele told the audience, “I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time.”

Despite this hiatus from recording, Adele, who has been open about her anxiety when performing for large crowds, did offer a glimmer of hope for future live performances. She promised, “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live”, hinting at a possible future world tour.

Adele’s last studio album, ’30’, was released in 2021, marking her fourth full-length record.