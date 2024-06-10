Adrianne Lenker has released a new video for ‘Evol’.

It’s a cut from her recent album ‘Bright Future’, with the clip directed by Erin Birgy (Mega Bog) and starring Lenker, Birgy, Adel Bengo, Rob Savage, Drew Miller, James Krivchenia, Flora Branch Ortiz Concha, Johnny Ortiz, Maida Branch, Natalie Day, and Claire Iannelli.

It’s “a portrait of a wandering person, unrooted and questioning the realities of connection,” explains Birgy. “This wandering figure is on the verge of outgrowing stoic individualism encouraged by colonialism that fights to deny interconnectedness of egoless place and being.

“The film plays with magical realism to give symbol to alien, and often haunting, shifts of perception while finding one’s role in a meaningful community/ecosystem that was ever present, and often overlooked or habitually dismissed in western thought.

“We had an amazing team of desert rats, farmers, artists, horses, and aliens to make this film. It was so special to collaborate with Adrianne and some of my closest friends in this extra-musical storytelling project.”

Check it out below.