aespa have released a new single titled ‘Supernova’, the latest track from their upcoming debut studio album ‘Armageddon’.

The K-pop sensations and former Dork cover stars have previously dropped four mini albums; debut ‘Savage’ in 2021, 2022’s ‘Girls’ and both ‘Drama’ and ‘My World’ in 2023.

‘Armageddon’ is set to be released on 27th May and is currently available for pre-order. You can check out ‘Supernova’ below.