aespa have teamed up with RAYE for a new remix of ‘Better Things’

They've just played a massive show at London's The O2.

aespa have teamed up with RAYE for a new remix of ‘Better Things’.

The track drop follows on from aespa’s set at The O2 in London last night (Thursday, 28th September).

A press release explains: “The track is given an extra shot of Girl Power with RAYE’s ferocious rap verse weaving seamlessly with aespa’s crystalline vocals. The original track – co-written by RAYE and Leroy Clampitt (who has also worked with Madison Beer) – has been making waves for its snappy lyrics and aespa’s slick choreography since it was released last month.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Paris Texas have released a new 35-minute live performance and interview video, 'Live From Mars'
Music News
beabadoobee has released a new album, 'Live In London', recorded at Brixton Academy
Music News
Olivia Dean has released a new EP, 'Ladies Room'
READ MORE