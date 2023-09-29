aespa have teamed up with RAYE for a new remix of ‘Better Things’.

The track drop follows on from aespa’s set at The O2 in London last night (Thursday, 28th September).

A press release explains: “The track is given an extra shot of Girl Power with RAYE’s ferocious rap verse weaving seamlessly with aespa’s crystalline vocals. The original track – co-written by RAYE and Leroy Clampitt (who has also worked with Madison Beer) – has been making waves for its snappy lyrics and aespa’s slick choreography since it was released last month.”

Check it out below.