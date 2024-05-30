Against The Current have booked two intimate UK shows

Against The Current have announced a couple of live shows.

The trio – who performed at Slam Dunk over the weekend – will play both Manchester and London this July, with tickets on sale from Friday 31st May.

JULY

02 Gorilla, Manchester

03 Lafayette, London

The band recently released a new single, ‘silent stranger’. The track kickstarted their “Nightmares era”, landing ahead of a 2023 headline tour that included a night at London’s Kentish Town Forum.

“‘silent stranger’ marks the arrival of the Nightmares era,” Chrissy Constanza explains, “where lines can easily become blurred or swept away entirely. Embarking on a spiral of panic, what’s real and what’s forced can no longer be distinguished from one another; imposter syndrome pushed to the point of no return.”

Check it out below.