Against The Current arrive in their “nightmares era” with new single, ‘silent stranger’

Photo Credit: IZZY LUX

Against The Current have released a new single, ‘silent stranger’.

The track kickstarts their “Nightmares era”, and lands ahead of a headline tour that arrives on 29th November and includes a night at London’s Kentish Town Forum.

“‘silent stranger’ marks the arrival of the Nightmares era,” Chrissy Constanza explains, “where lines can easily become blurred or swept away entirely. Embarking on a spiral of panic, what’s real and what’s forced can no longer be distinguished from one another; imposter syndrome pushed to the point of no return.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

NOVEMBER
29 Rock City, Nottingham
30 Ritz, Manchester

DECEMBER
1 Kentish Town Forum, London
2 Institute, Birmingham
4 SWG3, Glasgow
5 Limelight, Belfast
6 Academy, Dublin

