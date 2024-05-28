Aitch is going to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the Down’s Syndrome Association.

Last year, Aitch took part in the World Down Syndrome Day Skydive, free falling, in tandem with his instructor, from 15,000 feet to raise awareness of the condition, with his donation page totalling over £50,000.

Now, thanks to his sister Gracie (pictured) saying he needs to do something “madder than jumping out a plane”, he, his dad and members of his team are aiming to raise £70,000 by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in January 2025.

“My little sister Gracie is an inspiration to me and my family,” he explained recently, “so becoming an Ambassador for the Down’s Syndrome Association, DSA, the only charity in UK which addresses all aspects of Down’s syndrome, means I can help to promote the profile of the DSA on a global basis and here at home in UK, hopefully engaging and educating more younger people along the way.

“By representing the DSA, I hope I can make a difference for my sister and everyone else around the world with Down’s syndrome, who have as much right to a fully inclusive life as the rest of us. I can’t wait to get started.”

Find out more at downssyndrome.enthuse.com/cf/bigshellsbigsteppaz.