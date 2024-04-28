Aitch has shared a new single, ‘Famous Girl’

Aitch has unveiled his new single ‘Famous Girl’, complete with a music video directed by KC Locke.

The release follows his recent seven-track EP ‘Lost Files’, which includes collaborations with artists such as Potter Payper, Nafe Smallz, and Cordae.

The video for ‘Famous Girl’ features a series of scenarios involving the Manchester-based rapper, including appearances on the red carpet, and even a stint as a ‘bombshell’ in a whimsical bedroom daydream. Aitch also takes on the role of a paparazzi, with several notable cameos.

You can check out the video for ‘Famous Girl’ below.