Alessia Cara is back with a jazzy new single, ‘Dead Man’

News of her fourth full-length album is coming very soon.

Alessia Cara has returned with her first new music since 2022.

‘Dead Man’, written by Cara and produced by Mike Elizondo, features a jazz-influenced arrangement with drums, bass, piano, and horns, and explores the theme of a relationship that has grown cold.

Discussing the song, Cara explains: “The song is about a relationship that has come to an end and is like the last final grasp of trying to hold onto what is left of this relationship. Basically, looking at the other person and metaphorically shaking them and saying ‘I am really trying my best to hold here, but if you don’t want to be held onto then there’s nothing left of this’. I feel like I am talking to a dead man.”

‘Dead Man’ is expected to be the first single from Cara’s as-yet-unannounced fourth studio album – check it out below.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Laura Jane Grace has released a new single, 'Karma Too Close', with the Mississippi Medicals
Music News
Dillon Francis and Chloe Moriondo have teamed up for a little space dance party - new single 'Lonely (Planet Earth)'
Music News
Alice Phoebe Lou has shared new single 'The World Above' ahead of her tour with Clairo
READ MORE