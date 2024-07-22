Alessia Cara is back with a jazzy new single, ‘Dead Man’

Alessia Cara has returned with her first new music since 2022.

‘Dead Man’, written by Cara and produced by Mike Elizondo, features a jazz-influenced arrangement with drums, bass, piano, and horns, and explores the theme of a relationship that has grown cold.

Discussing the song, Cara explains: “The song is about a relationship that has come to an end and is like the last final grasp of trying to hold onto what is left of this relationship. Basically, looking at the other person and metaphorically shaking them and saying ‘I am really trying my best to hold here, but if you don’t want to be held onto then there’s nothing left of this’. I feel like I am talking to a dead man.”

‘Dead Man’ is expected to be the first single from Cara’s as-yet-unannounced fourth studio album – check it out below.