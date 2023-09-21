Alex Lahey has announced a new deluxe album with bonus single ‘Newsreader’

Alex Lahey has announced a new deluxe album.

Out on 6th October to coincide with her upcoming UK tour, the record is an expanded edition of her just-released new album ‘The Answer is Always Yes’, which came out back in May. She’s also shared new single ‘Newsreader’, which features Australian news reporter Tamara Oudyn on backing vocals.

Alex comments: “I remember having the news on at home one night and watching the newsreader broadcast one awful story after another and it got me thinking about the emotional toll it must take on someone to literally be the bearer of bad news to an entire population night after night, day after day. The newsreader that inspired this song, Tamara Oudyn of the ABC 7pm News Report, was the seemingly omnipresent newsreader in my household at the time this song was written. It turned out that there were only a degree or two of separation between Tam and I – next thing you know, Tam popped into the studio and laid down some BVs on this track.”

The tour details are:

OCTOBER

10 Brighton, UK – The Hope and Ruin

11 London, UK – Oslo

12 Manchester, UK – Eagle Inn

14 Leeds, UK – Live at Leeds Festival

15 Glasgow, UK – The Garage (Attic Bar)

16 Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds

The album’s full tracklisting reads: