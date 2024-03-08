Alfie Templeman has announced his second album, ‘Radiosoul’ – give the title-track a listen now

Alfie Templeman has announced a new album.

The London-based artist will release the follow-up to his debut ‘Mellow Moon’, ‘Radiosoul’, on 7th June via Chess Club Records. He’s also shared the title-track.

The record features production from Alf, as well as Nile Rodgers, Dan Carey, Karma Kid, Oscar Scheller, Will Bloomfield, Justin Young, Josh Scarbrow and Charlie J Perry.

He explains: “In February 2023, I planned a small trip to the USA and fell back in love with recording music. I visited Nile Rodgers in Miami and Oscar Scheller in LA, then came back and hung out with a bunch of amazing producers in South London: Charlie Perry, Karma Kid, Dan Carey, Will Bloomfield and Josh Scarbrow.

“During the next 5 months we’d make my next album together. I’d go home and craft songs; taking from ideas I had dating all the way back to 2017. Then we’d meet up and make things spontaneously. There’s an exciting energy that gets captured when you don’t know what’s coming next. Every song is intentionally different from the last. It’s about the weird and the wonderful, the big, bright, bursting moments and the quiet, raw, reflective moments.

“Back when I started out, what really excited me was using music as a way of documenting my life. Each EP felt like a little diary entry, taking the last half a year of my life condensed into a few songs. This album really reminds me of that, but this time it looks back at my whole life. I finally feel a little more confident about fighting the darkness that will inevitably lurk around from time to time.

“This album is about turning 20: entering a new decade of your life and figuring out how you guided yourself to where you are now even if you don’t really know how.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: