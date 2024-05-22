Alfie Templeman has shared a new single inspired by starting a new chapter, ‘Beckham’

His new record is coming in June.
Photo Credit: BLACKSOCKS

Alfie Templeman has released a new single, ‘Beckham’.

It’s the latest track from the London-based artist’s second album; he will release the follow-up to his debut ‘Mellow Moon’, ‘Radiosoul’, on 7th June via Chess Club Records.

“The chorus of this song is the list of places I was looking to move houses to in London,” he explains. “I moved for the first time in my life in the summer of ’23, which was really exciting, but the days counting down to moving out really felt like the realest and most dignifying moments of my life. It felt like a whole new chapter had started.”

The record features production from Alf, as well as Nile Rodgers, Dan Carey, Karma Kid, Oscar Scheller, Will Bloomfield, Justin Young, Josh Scarbrow and Charlie J Perry.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Radiosoul
  2. Eyes Wide Shut
  3. This Is Just The Beginning
  4. Vultures
  5. Drag
  6. Hello Lonely
  7. Just A Dance ft. Nile Rodgers
  8. Submarine
  9. Beckham
  10. Switch
  11. Run To Tomorrow
