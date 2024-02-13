Alfie Templeman fends off burn out and embraces big, weird pop with his 10/10 new single, ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

Alfie Templeman has released a new single, ‘Eyes Wide Shut’.

The London-based artist is currently working on the follow-up to his debut album ‘Mellow Moon’, and it sees him embracing a new big synth pop vibe in a similar vein to Scissor Sisters et al.

“Eyes Wide Shut is an amalgamation of ruminations I faced on tour,” he explains. “My brain always seems to be on full volume after a show and I find it really difficult to wind down. The adrenaline used to turn sour pretty quick once you’d get back to your hotel that looked the same as every other hotel. Eyes Wide Shut helped me express those feelings and since we started playing it live I often use it as a reminder to go easy on myself. It deters the burn out.”

“Musically, Eyes was the first song I wrote for the album. I knew I wanted to make big, weird pop songs. At the time I was rinsing Prince and Talking Heads a lot, lots of crazy staccato synth textures and nutty bass lines.”

