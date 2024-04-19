Alfie Templeman deals with quiet moments and existential thoughts for his new single, ‘Hello Lonely’

Alfie Templeman has released a new single, ‘Hello Lonely’.

It’s the latest track from the London-based artist’s second album; he will release the follow-up to his debut ‘Mellow Moon’, ‘Radiosoul’, on 7th June via Chess Club Records.

He explains: “To me, this song captures those existential thoughts everyone seemed to have during the pandemic and even post pandemic where everyone kinda said “So what now?”. I’ve always had a bit of a dodgy social battery and sometimes struggle with social media and touring as it can require a lot of energy to get on stage 100 times a year and maintain conversation with so many different people. When you have such a different work life compared to home life, I think, silence becomes pretty deafening and very intense. So, ‘Hello Lonely’ is about coping with those big quiet moments and checking in on your own sanity.”

The record features production from Alf, as well as Nile Rodgers, Dan Carey, Karma Kid, Oscar Scheller, Will Bloomfield, Justin Young, Josh Scarbrow and Charlie J Perry.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: