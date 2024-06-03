Alfie Templeman has teamed up with Nile Rodgers for his new Bowie-inspired single, ‘Just A Dance’

Alfie Templeman has released a new single, ‘Just A Dance’.

It’s the final pre-release single from the London-based artist’s imminent second album – he will share the follow-up to his debut ‘Mellow Moon’, ‘Radiosoul’, on 7th June via Chess Club Records – and sees him team up with Nile Rodgers.

Speaking about his experience working with Nile, Alfie says: “Nobody does rhythm guitar like Nile Rodgers; his music has been a massive part of my life. I went to Miami to put this one together with the man himself and learned so much about his process and how he writes hooks that never escape your head. Nile is obviously the king of all things ‘Dance,’ so to do this one with him feels like a badge of honour, a stamp of approval to join the list.

“The song came about thanks in part to Bowie. We got to talking about him and his album ‘Let’s Dance’ and how the title track on the surface was all about getting people moving for a while, though the song was actually about covering up your feelings. ‘Just A Dance’ became such a nice, short song full of energy with such a simple message. Just enjoy the now for a while, everything will be alright. It’s all just a dance.”

On working with Alfie, Nile Rodgers says: “I love this new song ‘Just A Dance’ that I wrote and produced with Alfie Templeman. He’s such a fresh and exciting guitarist and songwriter and I love working with him. He came to see me in Miami and brought the heat!”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: