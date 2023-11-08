Alice Ivy, Jelani Blackman and Mallrat have shared a new video for their collab, ‘Broke My Heart’

Alice Ivy has shared a new video for ‘Broke My Heart (Feat. Jelani Blackman and Mallrat)’.

It’s the latest cut from Alice’s forthcoming third album, ‘Do What Makes You Happy’, which will be announced soon.

Speaking about the new video, Alice Ivy says: “The hardest part about collaborating with artists all over the world is that we’re rarely in the same place at the same time. I wanted Mallrat and Jelani Blackman to be in the music video for ‘Broke My Heart’ so badly, but between me working in the studio in Melbourne, Mallrat being a rockstar on tour in the States and Jelani releasing his album in London, it didn’t seem possible. Then I had a wild idea to send each of them an old school camcorder in the post with a scavenger-hunt style list of things that evoke being heartbroken. It’s always the little things like going grocery shopping or making a cup of tea alone that really hit you in the feels, as well as the requisite wandering the streets, cuddling your fur babies and getting all introspective and moody on the piano or guitar. I was like a kid on Christmas morning waiting for those camcorders to come back and both Mallrat and Jelani hit it out of the park. It was so interesting getting everyone’s different perspectives of the shot list! It’s a fun clip with two bonafide superstars that I had the great privilege of working with, plus I got to smash a cake at the end of the clip, which is a thoroughly enjoyable experience whether you’ve just had your heart broken or not.”

Of the track itself, she adds: “Mallrat and I frequently work together in my studio in Melbourne. We had this song that I really loved but we couldn’t quite get it flowing properly. I always knew that I wanted to do something with it but I decided to rest it for a little bit… A few months later I travelled to the UK to play some shows and I saw Jelani Blackman play at Great Escape. His set was sooo good, I went up to him afterwards and floated the idea of working together. A few months later I sent him the demo with Mallrat and asked if he wanted to put a verse on it, he sent me stems a couple of weeks later! I love how this song makes you feel like you’re floating, Mallrat’s and Jelani’s vocals on it are so smooth. I’m super proud and so excited that it’s coming out and I can’t wait to hear the 808s on a big festival PA.”

