Alice Phoebe Lou has shared new single ‘The World Above’ ahead of her tour with Clairo

Alice Phoebe Lou has released her first single of 2024.
‘The World Above’ arrives alongside the news that the South Africa-born, Portugal-based singer-songwriter will be supporting Clairo on a North American tour this autumn.
The track marks Lou’s first release since her 2023 album ‘Shelter’, and was recorded between Tropico Beauty in Los Angeles and Freedom Studio Infinity in Tokyo while Lou was on tour.
Lou says of the track: “This song feels like a hand reaching down and pulling me up from the abyss, helping me rise to the surface after a difficult time. I wrote it in a moment of intense self-reflection as I began embracing who I am, loosening from the grips of addictions and feeling as though I am enough. It’s a celebration of self and acknowledgement of the paradox of our depths and darkness as well as our infinite lightness.”
The tour with Clairo will run from late September to early November. Following the support dates, Lou will headline her own show at Brooklyn Steel in New York.
The dates in full read:
SEPTEMBER
29 The Anthem, Washington, DC, USA
30 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA, USA
OCTOBER
2 Roadrunner, Boston, MA, USA
3 Roadrunner, Boston, MA, USA
5 History, Toronto, ON, Canada
6 MTELUS, Montreal, QC, Canada
8 The Fillmore, Detroit, MI, USA
9 Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL, USA
11 The Sylvee, Madison, WI, USA
12 Palace Theatre, St. Paul, MN, USA
14 The Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO, USA
17 The Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA, USA
18 Roseland Theater, Portland, OR, USA
20 The Masonic, San Francisco, CA, USA
22 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA, USA
23 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA, USA
25 SOMA, San Diego, CA, USA
27 The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ, USA
29 The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX, USA
30 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, TX, USA
NOVEMBER
1 White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX, USA
3 Iron City, Birmingham, AL, USA
4 The Eastern, Atlanta, GA, USA
6 Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY, USA