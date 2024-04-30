London newcomers Alien Chicks announce debut EP ‘Indulging The Mobs’ and release new single ‘Steve Buscemi’

London newcomers Alien Chicks have officially announced their debut EP titled ‘Indulging The Mobs’, set for release on July 18th via Hideous Mink Records and SO Recordings.

The news also comes alongside the project’s lead single ‘Steve Buscemi’.

“‘Steve Buscemi’ is a tongue-in-cheek satire of everyday frustrations that lyrically was written as a joke (“you’ll get flamed like bread in a toaster”) and musically was written to explore rap in our sound. It quickly became a crowd favourite and we love how it’s been shaped by the crowd’s live response. We hope that our whole EP shows how much we value our live gigs and the people who make them so energetic. The EP title ‘Indulging The Mobs’ is a nod to that and so is the EP artwork. We want people to feel involved in what we’re doing and care about it as much as we do.”

Having recently supported English Teacher on their UK tour, the band have also landed slots alongside bands like Lambrini Girls and Warmduscher, with a headline show planned at Moth Club this summer, followed by multiple festival appearances across the UK and the Netherlands.

The dates in full read:

MAY

16 – Three Wise Monkeys, The Great Escape, Brighton, UK

18 – Komedia Studio, The Great Escape, Brighton, UK

24 – Sniester Festival, The Hague, Netherlands

25 – A Stone’s Throw Festival, Newcastle, UK

JULY

5 – Moth Club, London, UK

AUGUST

2 – Rebellion Festival, Blackpool, UK

4 – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire, UK

24 – Greenbelt Festival, Kettering, UK

SEPTEMBER

1 – Bruis Festival, Netherlands

7 – Misty Fields Festival, Netherlands

OCTOBER

5 – Come As You Are Festival, Netherlands

NOVEMBER

21 – Cinetol, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – V11, Rotterdam, Netherlands