London newcomers Alien Chicks have shared their anxiety-ridden new single ‘Curtains Up’, from their upcoming debut EP

Alien Chicks have released a new single, ‘Curtains Up’.
It’s a track from the London band’s debut EP ‘Indulging The Mobs’, set for release on 18th July via Hideous Mink Records and SO Recordings.
Joe says of the track: “‘Curtains Up’ is recurring periodic anxiety. I’ve suffered badly from health anxiety and ‘Curtains Up’ was a representation of how I’ve felt before. It also discusses how long adulting is generally and how that affects how anxiety manifests itself. Basically it’s a few minutes of moaning.”
Check it out below.
Catch the band live at the following:
JULY
5 – Moth Club, London, UK
AUGUST
2 – Rebellion Festival, Blackpool, UK
4 – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire, UK
24 – Greenbelt Festival, Kettering, UK
SEPTEMBER
1 – Bruis Festival, Netherlands
7 – Misty Fields Festival, Netherlands
OCTOBER
5 – Come As You Are Festival, Netherlands
NOVEMBER
21 – Cinetol, Amsterdam, Netherlands
22 – V11, Rotterdam, Netherlands