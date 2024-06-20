London newcomers Alien Chicks have shared their anxiety-ridden new single ‘Curtains Up’, from their upcoming debut EP

Alien Chicks have released a new single, ‘Curtains Up’.

It’s a track from the London band’s debut EP ‘Indulging The Mobs’, set for release on 18th July via Hideous Mink Records and SO Recordings.

Joe says of the track: “‘Curtains Up’ is recurring periodic anxiety. I’ve suffered badly from health anxiety and ‘Curtains Up’ was a representation of how I’ve felt before. It also discusses how long adulting is generally and how that affects how anxiety manifests itself. Basically it’s a few minutes of moaning.”

Check it out below.

Catch the band live at the following:

JULY

5 – Moth Club, London, UK

AUGUST

2 – Rebellion Festival, Blackpool, UK

4 – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire, UK

24 – Greenbelt Festival, Kettering, UK

SEPTEMBER

1 – Bruis Festival, Netherlands

7 – Misty Fields Festival, Netherlands

OCTOBER

5 – Come As You Are Festival, Netherlands

NOVEMBER

21 – Cinetol, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – V11, Rotterdam, Netherlands