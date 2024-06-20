London newcomers Alien Chicks have shared their anxiety-ridden new single ‘Curtains Up’, from their upcoming debut EP

The band play their biggest headliner at Moth Club, London this July.

Alien Chicks have released a new single, ‘Curtains Up’.

It’s a track from the London band’s debut EP ‘Indulging The Mobs’, set for release on 18th July via Hideous Mink Records and SO Recordings.

Joe says of the track: “‘Curtains Up’ is recurring periodic anxiety. I’ve suffered badly from health anxiety and ‘Curtains Up’ was a representation of how I’ve felt before. It also discusses how long adulting is generally and how that affects how anxiety manifests itself. Basically it’s a few minutes of moaning.”

Check it out below.

Catch the band live at the following:

JULY
5 – Moth Club, London, UK

AUGUST
2 – Rebellion Festival, Blackpool, UK
4 – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire, UK
24 – Greenbelt Festival, Kettering, UK

SEPTEMBER
1 – Bruis Festival, Netherlands
7 – Misty Fields Festival, Netherlands

OCTOBER
5 – Come As You Are Festival, Netherlands

NOVEMBER
21 – Cinetol, Amsterdam, Netherlands
22 – V11, Rotterdam, Netherlands

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
DFA Records duo Mermaid Chunky have announced their debut album, 'slif slaf slof'
Music News
Malice K tries to overcome personal obstacles with his new single 'Weed'
Music News
Blood Wizard has signed to Sad Club Records and celebrates his inner child with new single, 'babytooth'
READ MORE