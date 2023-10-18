Alkaline Trio have announced their new album, ‘Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs’.

The full-length will arrive on 26th January, marking the band’s tenth album and first full-length to be released in six years. They’ve also shared the record’s title-track.

“My mom worked for years as an emergency room nurse,” says vocalist/guitarist/founder Matt Skiba. “She and her co-workers referred to exceptionally busy nights as ‘blood, hair, and eyeballs’. Well, we’ve been busy making an exceptional record we refer to as “Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs”, too.

“We approached this new record in completely new ways”, Matt added. “We built the songs together, from the ground up, in the same room which hasn’t happened since the band started. Usually, we start with an idea somebody’s already written. This time, we had the unique opportunity to build the songs onto drums recorded at Studio 606 onto two-inch tape using one of the most beautiful-sounding and legendary consoles in rock. It has almost everything to do with how our new record sounds.”

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Hot For Preacher

Meet Me

Versions Of You

Bad Time

Scars

Break

Shake With Me

Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs

Hinterlude

Broken Down In A Time Machine

Teenage Heart