Alkaline Trio have released a new single, ‘Bad Time’

It’s a track from their new album, ‘Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs’. The record will arrive on 26th January, marking the band’s tenth album and first full-length to be released in six years.

Matt Skiba says of the single: “‘Bad Time’ was initially inspired by a friend and crush who happened to call me while I was on tour in El Paso, Texas as an active shooter situation was happening just across from where we were staying. We could hear gunshots and sirens as the situation escalated. My friend asked if it was a bad time to talk, and I said no — I really wanted to speak with her. It was actually a terrible and terrifying time, but it was never a bad time to hear her voice.

“The second verse goes back to a time in Chicago when my roommate Bobby and I were almost killed in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting — high as kites on mushrooms. We lived in a neighbourhood run by Latin Kings at the time of the shooting, so I referenced those facts as well as how nice it would have been to hear from the same girl back then.”

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Hot For Preacher

Meet Me

Versions Of You

Bad Time

Scars

Break

Shake With Me

Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs

Hinterlude

Broken Down In A Time Machine

Teenage Heart