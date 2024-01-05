Alkaline Trio have released a new single about lost friendship, ‘Versions Of You’

Alkaline Trio have released a new single, ‘Versions Of You’.

It’s a track from their new album, ‘Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs’. The record will arrive on 26th January, marking the band’s tenth album and first full-length to be released in six years.

Bassist/vocalist Dan Andriano says of the track: “From the start there was something really exciting about this one, a raw energy we didn’t want to let go. I was playing guitar and showing a part to Cameron, Matt grabbed a bass and created this killer disjointed groove under what became the verse. It felt raw and ferocious, and we knew that’s what we had to capture, so that’s how we did it when the red light came on.”

He adds, “It’s a song about sorting through the rubble of a broken friendship and realizing there’s just nothing there to try and rebuild… that maybe the whole thing was artificial and driven by self-serving motives.”

Check out the single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

Hot For Preacher

Meet Me

Versions Of You

Bad Time

Scars

Break

Shake With Me

Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs

Hinterlude

Broken Down In A Time Machine

Teenage Heart