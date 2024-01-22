Alkaline Trio have booked some summer live shows for the UK and Europe

Alkaline Trio have announced a new tour.
The dates are in support of their new album, ‘Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs’. The record will arrive on 26th January, marking the band’s tenth album and first full-length to be released in six years.
The details are:
JULY
22 Newcastle, Boiler Shop
23 Nottingham, Rock City
24 Bristol, O2 Academy
26 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
27 Leeds, O2 Academy
28 Manchester, O2 Ritz
30 Glasgow, O2 Academy
AUGUST
4 Cologne, Germany, Love Music Hall
6 Berlin, Germany, Huxley’s
10 Wels, Austria, Alter Schlachthof
11 Munich, Germany, Backstage Werk