Alkaline Trio have booked some summer live shows for the UK and Europe

Alkaline Trio have announced a new tour.

The dates are in support of their new album, ‘Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs’. The record will arrive on 26th January, marking the band’s tenth album and first full-length to be released in six years.

The details are:

JULY

22 Newcastle, Boiler Shop

23 Nottingham, Rock City

24 Bristol, O2 Academy

26 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

27 Leeds, O2 Academy

28 Manchester, O2 Ritz

30 Glasgow, O2 Academy

AUGUST

4 Cologne, Germany, Love Music Hall

6 Berlin, Germany, Huxley’s

10 Wels, Austria, Alter Schlachthof

11 Munich, Germany, Backstage Werk