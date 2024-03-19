Allie X has confirmed a short UK and Ireland tour for spring

Allie X has announced a UK and Ireland tour.

She’ll perform in Dublin, London and Manchester in support of her latest album ‘Girl With No Face’, which came out earlier this year.

“This is the first self-produced album I’ve done, and at times, it felt like I wasn’t going to make it out alive, let alone send out a press release about it,” Allie shares.

“It’s very hard to sum up a body of work you’ve spent thousands of hours on, but here’s an attempt. There is a death in this music, as well as the beginning of a rebirth. I needed to make something that came completely from me. If only once, and if only to prove to myself that I could do it. I would describe these songs as angry, stubborn, honest, dry, melodramatic, fast, and indulgent… the same way some people describe me ha. I hope everyone likes it but if not, try turning it up a bit.”

The dates are:

MAY

26 Dublin, Ireland – Academy

28 London, UK – Koko

29 Manchester, UK – Gorilla

Tickets go on general sale Wednesday 20th March at 10am.