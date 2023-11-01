Allie X has released a new self-directed video for her single ‘Black Eye’: “Done with a wink and a bit of camp”

Allie X has released a new video.

‘Black Eye’ marks the start of a new chapter for the electro-pop artist, with more material on the way.

“The process of making this new music was an experiment in trusting my own creative instincts and no one else’s, fighting for my freedom creatively, professionally, and personally,” she explains. “This track and all to come is an effort to create a surreal yet truthful reflection of myself in a very strange world.”

Of the video, she adds: “I decided to direct the official music video for Black Eye, which was a first for me. A reference to Dada artist Marcel Duchamp and his fascination with chess, we watch the game begin between myself and a masked opponent. As the video goes on, the board becomes life sized and the pieces turn into dancers. I join in the dance and embrace the struggle. Parallels are drawn between art, life, good and evil and the gamification of all of it. Done with a wink and a bit of camp. Just like the song.”

Check it out below.