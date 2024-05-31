Aluna and Paul Woolford have teamed up for new single, ‘Heatstroke’

Aluna and Paul Woolford have teamed up for a new single, ‘Heatstroke’.

The track follows on from Aluna’s recent drop ‘Ride or Die’, as well as second album, ‘MYCELiUM’. Released last summer, the record saw her collaborate with MNEK, Jayda G, Lauren Faith and loads more.

Speaking about the record, Aluna explains: “Lauren Faith and I were writing over Zoom, and at the time I was really missing the club being a new mum. Lauren and I were lusting over that hot and sweaty club vibe, and then Paul Woolford came in and turned up the heat and the sweat was dripping from the ceiling.”

Paul Woolford adds: “Aluna and I met at a post-Grammys dinner in 2023 and it was clear that we should make a record together. I’m very proud to present Heatstroke and I’m glad we put together something classy and fucking proper, basically!”

Check out the new single below.