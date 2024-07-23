Alvvays have unveiled details for a remastered reissue of their debut album, featuring bonus track ‘Underneath Us’

Alvvays are set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a remastered reissue.
The remastered version, handled by Bernie Grundman, will feature the previously unreleased track ‘Underneath Us’. Set for release on 15th November, the reissue will be available on cerulean blue vinyl and include a hand-drawn poster by Chad Van Gaalen.
Alvvays have also announced a series of tour dates for 2024, including appearances at festivals such as Have A Nice Trip Festival in Seoul, Osheaga Festival in Montreal, and Øyafestivalen in Oslo. The band will also embark on a North American tour, with several dates already sold out.
JULY
28 Have A Nice Trip Festival, Seoul, South Korea
AUGUST
2 Area 506, St John, Canada
4 Osheaga Festival, Montreal, Canada
8 Øyafestivalen, Oslo, Norway
9 Way Out West, Gothenburg, Sweden
11 Flowfestival, Helsinki, Finland
14 The Sound, San Diego, USA
15 Madonna Inn, San Luis Obispo, USA
16 Fox Theater, Oakland, USA
18 PDX Live @ Pioneer Square, Portland, USA
19 Seattle Zoo, Seattle, USA
21 Knitting Factory, Spokane, USA
22 Treefort Music Hall, Boise, USA
23 Ogden Twilight, Salt Lake City, USA
24 Mission Ballroom, Denver, USA
31 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, USA
DECEMBER
5 The Concert Hall, Toronto, Canada
6 The Concert Hall, Toronto, Canada
7 The Concert Hall, Toronto, Canada