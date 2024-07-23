Alvvays have unveiled details for a remastered reissue of their debut album, featuring bonus track ‘Underneath Us’

Alvvays are set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a remastered reissue.

The remastered version, handled by Bernie Grundman, will feature the previously unreleased track ‘Underneath Us’. Set for release on 15th November, the reissue will be available on cerulean blue vinyl and include a hand-drawn poster by Chad Van Gaalen.

Alvvays have also announced a series of tour dates for 2024, including appearances at festivals such as Have A Nice Trip Festival in Seoul, Osheaga Festival in Montreal, and Øyafestivalen in Oslo. The band will also embark on a North American tour, with several dates already sold out.

JULY

28 Have A Nice Trip Festival, Seoul, South Korea

AUGUST

2 Area 506, St John, Canada

4 Osheaga Festival, Montreal, Canada

8 Øyafestivalen, Oslo, Norway

9 Way Out West, Gothenburg, Sweden

11 Flowfestival, Helsinki, Finland

14 The Sound, San Diego, USA

15 Madonna Inn, San Luis Obispo, USA

16 Fox Theater, Oakland, USA

18 PDX Live @ Pioneer Square, Portland, USA

19 Seattle Zoo, Seattle, USA

21 Knitting Factory, Spokane, USA

22 Treefort Music Hall, Boise, USA

23 Ogden Twilight, Salt Lake City, USA

24 Mission Ballroom, Denver, USA

31 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, USA

DECEMBER

5 The Concert Hall, Toronto, Canada

6 The Concert Hall, Toronto, Canada

7 The Concert Hall, Toronto, Canada