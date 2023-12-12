Alvvays have confirmed a new UK and Europe headline tour for summer 2024

The band have not long released their album 'Blue Rev'.

Alvvays have announced a new headline tour.

The band will be performing in support of their latest album ‘Blue Rev’, with a bunch of dates planned for next summer, including a night at Troxy in London.

The details are:

JUNE
21 Beyond The Pale Festival, Wicklow
22 SWX, Bristol
23 O2 Ritz, Manchester
24 O2 Academy, Glasgow
26 Troxy, London
28 Live /s Live, Antwerp
29 Siren’s Call, Luxembourg

JULY
2 Elysée Montmartre, Paris
3 Paradiso, Amsterdam
4 Gruenspan, Hamburg
5 Roskilde Festival, Roskilde
7 Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin
8 Karlstorbahnhof, Heidelberg
9 Magnolia, Milano
10 Bonsai Garden, Bologna
12 Mad Cool Festival, Madrid
13 Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao

AUGUST
8 Øyafestivalen, Oslo

Check out their Tonight Show performance of ‘Belinda Says’ below.

