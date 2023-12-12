Alvvays have confirmed a new UK and Europe headline tour for summer 2024

Alvvays have announced a new headline tour.

The band will be performing in support of their latest album ‘Blue Rev’, with a bunch of dates planned for next summer, including a night at Troxy in London.

The details are:

JUNE

21 Beyond The Pale Festival, Wicklow

22 SWX, Bristol

23 O2 Ritz, Manchester

24 O2 Academy, Glasgow

26 Troxy, London

28 Live /s Live, Antwerp

29 Siren’s Call, Luxembourg

JULY

2 Elysée Montmartre, Paris

3 Paradiso, Amsterdam

4 Gruenspan, Hamburg

5 Roskilde Festival, Roskilde

7 Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin

8 Karlstorbahnhof, Heidelberg

9 Magnolia, Milano

10 Bonsai Garden, Bologna

12 Mad Cool Festival, Madrid

13 Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao

AUGUST

8 Øyafestivalen, Oslo

Check out their Tonight Show performance of ‘Belinda Says’ below.