Alvvays have confirmed a new UK and Europe headline tour for summer 2024

Alvvays have announced a new headline tour.
The band will be performing in support of their latest album ‘Blue Rev’, with a bunch of dates planned for next summer, including a night at Troxy in London.
The details are:
JUNE
21 Beyond The Pale Festival, Wicklow
22 SWX, Bristol
23 O2 Ritz, Manchester
24 O2 Academy, Glasgow
26 Troxy, London
28 Live /s Live, Antwerp
29 Siren’s Call, Luxembourg
JULY
2 Elysée Montmartre, Paris
3 Paradiso, Amsterdam
4 Gruenspan, Hamburg
5 Roskilde Festival, Roskilde
7 Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin
8 Karlstorbahnhof, Heidelberg
9 Magnolia, Milano
10 Bonsai Garden, Bologna
12 Mad Cool Festival, Madrid
13 Bilbao BBK Live, Bilbao
AUGUST
8 Øyafestivalen, Oslo
Check out their Tonight Show performance of ‘Belinda Says’ below.