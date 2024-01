American Football have announced a handful of UK shows.

The band will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album (‘LP1’), kicking off with a headline set at Outbreak Festival in Manchester, before heading to Nottingham, Glasgow and London later this year.

The details are:

JUNE

30 Manchester, UK – Outbreak Festival

SEPTEMBER

11 Nottingham, UK – Rock City

12 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

14 London, UK – Roundhouse

Tickets go on general sale from Friday, 2nd February.