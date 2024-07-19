Amie Blu has released her debut mixtape, and confirmed a couple of new shows

Amie Blu has released her debut mixtape ‘how we lose’.

The project, which explores themes of sabotage and self-discovery, is accompanied by news of two autumn headline shows at Manchester’s Deaf Institute on 17th September and London’s Omeara on 19th September.

Reflecting on the mixtape’s central theme, Amie explains: “In the context of the project, I think we lose by overthinking or trying to use past trauma as a shield, but in turn by allowing it to control our loves and our mindsets. These songs all talk about that, from my own perspective and others around me.”

