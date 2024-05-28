Amyl & The Sniffers have announced a new headline tour for November

Amyl & The Sniffers have announced a new tour for November.

The news follows the Australian punk rock quartet’s recent return with new single ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’, their first new music in almost three years.

Amy Taylor says of the track: “U should not be doing that makes me laugh, but It’s also in a way poking fun at the shock that people still feel at a little bit of skimpy clothing, and the bitchy high school way that the music community still is (yes I’m talking to you random 40 year old metalheads sitting around a table doing lines and bitching about a 28 year old chick in a band for wearing shorts and “selling out”) but it mainly makes me laugh. It’s unconscious and meant nothing at the time of writing it but now I think it’s a comedic way of rubbing the dog’s nose in its own dog piss after it wee’d on your favourite rug or something.”

Catch them live at the following:

NOVEMBER

5 – National Stadium – Dublin, Ireland

6 – O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

7 – NX – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

9 – Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK

10 – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

11 – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

15 – The Roundhouse, London, UK

17 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

18 – Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

19 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany

21 – VEGA, Copenhagen, Denmark

22 – Große Freiheit 36, Hamburg, Germany

23 – Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

25 – Tonhalle. Munich, Germany

26 – Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland

27 – Olympia, Paris, France

29 – Floyd, Athens, Greece