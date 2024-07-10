And So I Watch You From Afar unveil new single ‘Years Ago’ from upcoming album ‘Megafauna’

And So I Watch You From Afar have released ‘Years Ago’, the third single from their upcoming seventh album ‘Megafauna’. The new record is set for release on 9th August 2024 via Berlin’s Pelagic Records.

The band commented on the new single, saying: “Where Years Ago retains some of the urgency that is across Megafauna, for me it also presents another colour of the record – A kind of sensitivity. Underpinned by a nod to the old hip hop loops that we all grew up on.”

‘Megafauna’ was written during the pandemic when the band found themselves stationary. The album is described as a love letter to their home communities, recorded in a week with two guitars, bass and drums. It follows their 2022 release ‘Jettison’, which was an experimental, multi-media ensemble piece.

The band have also announced a series of live dates for later this year, including appearances at ArcTanGent Festival and Pelagic Fest.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

14 & 17 ArcTanGent Festival, Bristol, UK

DECEMBER

13 New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

14 Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

15 Electric Brixton, London, UK

16 O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

17 Saint Lukes, Glasgow, UK

18 Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK