Animal Collective have shared a new single, ‘Gem & I’.

The final preview of their new studio album ‘Isn’t It Now?’ Follows up on previous singles ‘Soul Capturer’ and ‘Defeat’.

The group will put on a series of listening parties across the US, UK and Europe around the record, including an ‘In Conversation & Signing’ on the day of release – 29th September – at Rough Trade East in London.

You can check out ‘Gem & I’ below.