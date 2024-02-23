Another Sky have released a new single inspired by frustration, ‘Swirling Smoke’

Another Sky have released a new single, ‘Swirling Smoke’.

It’s a cut from the band’s upcoming full-length ‘Beach Day’, set for release on 1st March via Fiction Records. They’ve also confirmed a handful of record store dates for album release week.

Catrin Vincent says of the single: “As a teen, I used to go to this club called The Colly to sit on this abandoned staircase and just scream. The music was so loud that nobody could hear me. I didn’t feel able to express frustration in real life, so it felt like the only place I could let it out without hurting someone else.

“Our second record is all about being heard, letting that anger come to light and dealing with it for the first time. Max made this electronic loop that reminded me of the last and only time I went to clubs, and I instantly laid down some piano chords and remembered being eighteen again. Everyone laid down their parts, then we all pieced together the song after that.

“The song itself is a mirror. “I see you” isn’t really about the other person, it’s about me. It’s about the realisation that everyone is an actor in each other’s plays from childhood, and that how you react says more about you than it does anyone else.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

MARCH

2 Banquet, Kingston

4 Rough Trade, Nottingham

5 Vinyl Whistle, Leeds

6 Jacaranda, Liverpool

7 Rough Trade East, London

8 Resident, Brighton

12 Rough Trade, Bristol