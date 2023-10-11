Another Sky soundtrack “a literal fall into the Thames” with new single ‘Uh Oh!’

Another Sky have released a new single, ‘Uh Oh!‘.

The track follows their recent drops ‘Burn The Way’, ‘A Feeling’ and ‘Psychopath’, and arrives ahead of their London show at Lafayette on 8th November

Vocalist Catrin Vincent says of the song: “Uh Oh! soundtracks a literal fall into the Thames. The song is the flip side to “Fell In Love With The City” from our debut record. That song was first we ever wrote, about the naive excitement of moving to the big smoke. This song is an answer to that. Now, we’re a bit chewed up and not so excited.

“Naomi’s bass riff was inspired by Jimmy Eat World and The Toy Dolls. Vocally, I was thinking The Pretenders, or Oasis. And Wet Leg had just absolutely popped off, so I was inspired to let go and have some fun”

