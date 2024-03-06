Another Sky have booked a new tour, including a night at London’s Scala

Another Sky have announced a new tour.

The dates are in support of their just-released full-length ‘Beach Day’, which arrived earlier this month via Fiction Records. They’re also in the middle of playing a handful of record store dates.

Catch them live at the following:

MARCH

06 Jacaranda, Liverpool

07 Rough Trade East, London

08 Resident, Brighton

12 Rough Trade, Bristol

SEPTEMBER

18 Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

19 Manchester, Deaf Insitute

20 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studios

21 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club (Community Room)

26 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds (Main Room

27 Bristol, Strange Brew

28 Southampton, The Joiners

29 Brighton, Chalk

OCTOBER

01 London, Scala