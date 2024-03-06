Another Sky have booked a new tour, including a night at London’s Scala

Another Sky have announced a new tour.
The dates are in support of their just-released full-length ‘Beach Day’, which arrived earlier this month via Fiction Records. They’re also in the middle of playing a handful of record store dates.
Catch them live at the following:
MARCH
06 Jacaranda, Liverpool
07 Rough Trade East, London
08 Resident, Brighton
12 Rough Trade, Bristol
SEPTEMBER
18 Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
19 Manchester, Deaf Insitute
20 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studios
21 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club (Community Room)
26 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds (Main Room
27 Bristol, Strange Brew
28 Southampton, The Joiners
29 Brighton, Chalk
OCTOBER
01 London, Scala