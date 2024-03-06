Another Sky have booked a new tour, including a night at London’s Scala

Their new album is out now.
Photo Credit: Darina

Another Sky have announced a new tour.

The dates are in support of their just-released full-length ‘Beach Day’, which arrived earlier this month via Fiction Records. They’re also in the middle of playing a handful of record store dates.

Catch them live at the following:

MARCH
06 Jacaranda, Liverpool
07 Rough Trade East, London
08 Resident, Brighton
12 Rough Trade, Bristol

SEPTEMBER
18 Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
19 Manchester, Deaf Insitute
20 Sheffield, Yellow Arch Studios
21 Leeds, Brudenell Social Club (Community Room)
26 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds (Main Room
27 Bristol, Strange Brew
28 Southampton, The Joiners
29 Brighton, Chalk

OCTOBER
01 London, Scala

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Indoor Pets have announced their second album, and a headline tour for May
Music News
Nieve Ella has released her first single of 2024, argument-inspired track 'The Things We Say'
Music News
Mura Masa has dropped a new single, 'Still', that features a Griff vocal sample
READ MORE