Sex Education stars Anthony Lexa and Felix Mufti have teamed up for a no-fucks-given two-track EP

Sex Education stars Anthony Lexa and Felix Mufti (aka Bratphase) have released a two-track EP, ‘T Time’.

The project follows on from Devon-born 23-year-old up-and-comer Anthony’s recent single ‘Early Nights’, which was billed as a taste of what’s to come.

Anthony says of the track: “This EP is a trans testament to not giving a fuck what people think but also wanting to be loved. Working with Felix feels like a daydream. having my best friend jump on my hip hop inspired tracks. it’s like power squared.”

The duo have also announced a live show at The Glory on 3rd November.

Check it out below.