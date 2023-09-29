Anthony Lexa from Sex Education has released a new single, ‘Early Nights’

She plays Abbi in Sex Education season 4.

Anthony Lexa has released a new single, ‘Early Nights’.

The Devon-born 23-year-old up-and-comer plays Abbi in Sex Education season 4, with the new track billed as a taste of what’s to come.

She says of the track: “‘Early Nights’ is an alt pop bop to get the sad girls who crave healthy relationships dancing. It was written after becoming fed up of being fetishised by men, and feeling like a wholesome, stable relationship was unattainable for me as a trans woman. I was bored of being a secret or a midnight booty call, when all I really craved was an early night and someone to do the dishes for me.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Dork cover star Holly Humberstone has announced a new 20-date tour of the UK and Europe
Music News
aespa have teamed up with RAYE for a new remix of 'Better Things'
Music News
PinkPantheress has dropped a buzzy new single - check out 'Mosquito' now
READ MORE