Anthony Lexa from Sex Education has released a new single, ‘Early Nights’

Anthony Lexa has released a new single, ‘Early Nights’.

The Devon-born 23-year-old up-and-comer plays Abbi in Sex Education season 4, with the new track billed as a taste of what’s to come.

She says of the track: “‘Early Nights’ is an alt pop bop to get the sad girls who crave healthy relationships dancing. It was written after becoming fed up of being fetishised by men, and feeling like a wholesome, stable relationship was unattainable for me as a trans woman. I was bored of being a secret or a midnight booty call, when all I really craved was an early night and someone to do the dishes for me.”

