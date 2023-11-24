Anthony Lexa has dropped a new single, ‘Sleepy’.

The track follows on from her collab with Sex Education co-star Felix Mufti (aka Bratphase) for two-track EP ‘T Time’, as well as recent single ‘Early Nights’.

Anthony says of the track: “Sleepy is the sexy older sister to my first single ‘Early Nights’. Sometimes no matter how early you get in bed, the last thing you want to be doing is sleeping.”

“It’s so important for me to make music that can help queer people feel seen, but also empowered,” she adds. “No one has to feel alone like I did growing up in the rural countryside, with no positive representation, and if I help even one person have the courage to continue living authentically then I have done my job right. This is what I’m made for and I want the opportunity to use my privilege to represent and make space for the wider intersectional trans community.”

Check it out below.