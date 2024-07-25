Antony Szmierek has dropped his new single ‘Rafters’ ahead of sets at Truck and Latitude this weekend

Antony Szmierek has released his new single ‘Rafters’.
The Manchester-based artist’s latest track blends dance beats with his signature lyricism, arriving ahead of appearances at Truck, Latitude, Tramlines and more.
He describes the song’s concept: “We follow a single piece of confetti that falls over a gig and the stories that take place beneath it. People falling in love, thrown pints, flashes of weddings and birthday celebrations. So much can happen in the time it takes a little paper square to hit the ground.”
In the past 18 months, Antony has made his television debut on Later… With Jools Holland, completed a sold-out UK headline tour, and released two EPs, ‘Poems To Dance To’ and ‘Seasoning’.
Check out the new single below.
Catch Antony live at the following:
JULY
26 Truck Festival, Oxfordshire
27 Latitude Festival, Suffolk
28 Tramlines Festival, Sheffield
AUGUST
3 Bootleg Social, Blackpool
4 Kendal Calling, Kendal
8 Way Out West, Sweden
10 Boardmasters Festival, Newquay
24 Greenbelt Festival, Kettering
31 Into The Great Wide Open, Netherlands
SEPTEMBER
28 Gathering Sounds Festival, Newcastle
OCTOBER
5 Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester
19 SWN Festival, Cardiff
News on Szmierek’s debut album is expected to be announced soon.