Antony Szmierek has dropped his new single ‘Rafters’ ahead of sets at Truck and Latitude this weekend

News on Szmierek's debut album is expected to be announced soon.
Photo credit: Charlie Cummings

Antony Szmierek has released his new single ‘Rafters’.

The Manchester-based artist’s latest track blends dance beats with his signature lyricism, arriving ahead of appearances at Truck, Latitude, Tramlines and more.

He describes the song’s concept: “We follow a single piece of confetti that falls over a gig and the stories that take place beneath it. People falling in love, thrown pints, flashes of weddings and birthday celebrations. So much can happen in the time it takes a little paper square to hit the ground.”

In the past 18 months, Antony has made his television debut on Later… With Jools Holland, completed a sold-out UK headline tour, and released two EPs, ‘Poems To Dance To’ and ‘Seasoning’.

Check out the new single below.

Catch Antony live at the following:

JULY
26 Truck Festival, Oxfordshire
27 Latitude Festival, Suffolk
28 Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

AUGUST
3 Bootleg Social, Blackpool
4 Kendal Calling, Kendal
8 Way Out West, Sweden
10 Boardmasters Festival, Newquay
24 Greenbelt Festival, Kettering
31 Into The Great Wide Open, Netherlands

SEPTEMBER
28 Gathering Sounds Festival, Newcastle

OCTOBER
5 Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester
19 SWN Festival, Cardiff

