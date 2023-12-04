Architects have released a new single, ‘Seeing Red’

The band are gearing up for their 2024 tour.

Architects have released a new single, ‘Seeing Red’.

The track follows on from the band’s 2022 album ‘The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit’, and arrives ahead of a bunch of tour dates for next year.

Frontman Sam Carter says of the surprise track: “We’re so happy to release Seeing Red and to announce our US tour. This marks another very important and exciting time for our band and we can’t wait to have rooms of people enjoy this song with us.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in Europe in January/February 2024.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Live Reviews
Rage and soft love reign supreme at Ashnikko's awe-inspiring gig at London's Alexandra Palace
Music News
Olivia Dean has released a video for 'Ladies Room', and announced a new London show
Music News
The longlist for BBC Radio 1's Sound Of 2024 is here...
READ MORE