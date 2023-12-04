Architects have released a new single, ‘Seeing Red’.

The track follows on from the band’s 2022 album ‘The Classic Symptoms of a Broken Spirit’, and arrives ahead of a bunch of tour dates for next year.

Frontman Sam Carter says of the surprise track: “We’re so happy to release Seeing Red and to announce our US tour. This marks another very important and exciting time for our band and we can’t wait to have rooms of people enjoy this song with us.”

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in Europe in January/February 2024.