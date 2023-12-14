Are You Listening? Festival has signed up Picture Parlour, The Mysterines and more

Reading’s Are You Listening? Festival has announced the first artists for next year’s event.

The festival, which raises money for local learning disability charity partner Reading Mencap, has confirmed Picture Parlour (pictured), The Mysterines, Antony Szmierek, BarrelHaus, C Duncan, Dr Satso, Grace Pounds, Home Counties, Kah’Nya, and The Mezz.

Held across multiple Reading venues on Saturday, 11th May, Are You Listening? has raised circa £85,000 for charity. Tickets are available now at areyoulistening.org.uk.