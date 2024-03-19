Are You Listening? Festival has signed up Fat Dog, HotWax, Heartworms and more

Reading’s Are You Listening? Festival has announced the second batch of artists for this year’s event.

The festival, which raises money for local learning disability charity partner Reading Mencap, has confirmed HotWax (pictured), Fat Dog, Heartworms, Frozemode, Opus Kink (Warm-Up Headliner), SNAYX and more.

They join Picture Parlour, The Mysterines, Antony Szmierek, BarrelHaus, C Duncan, Dr Satso, Grace Pounds, Home Counties, Kah’Nya, and The Mezz.

Held across multiple Reading venues on Saturday 11th May, with a warm-up the day before, Are You Listening? has previously raised circa £85,000 for charity. Tickets are available now at areyoulistening.org.uk.