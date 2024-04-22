Are You Listening? Festival has signed up more acts for this year’s event

Reading’s Are You Listening? Festival has announced a new batch of artists for this year’s event.

New to the bill are:

ALIVE BY NIGHT

BIG JAY

BENNET

CONGRATULATIONS

DAMIEN A PASSMORE

DJ:AF

MINAS (pictured)

MY NORTHERN SKY

PHILLI MI UP

PLANT FRIENDS (DJ)

ROSE REY (ex Valeras)

SCOTT LEVENE

SECRET RIVALS

TRACKS & GROOVES (DJ)

The festival, which raises money for local learning disability charity partner Reading Mencap, has already confirmed HotWax, Fat Dog, Heartworms, Frozemode, Opus Kink (Warm-Up Headliner) and SNAYX.

Plus, Picture Parlour, The Mysterines, Antony Szmierek, BarrelHaus, C Duncan, Dr Satso, Grace Pounds, Home Counties, Kah’Nya, and The Mezz.

Held across multiple Reading venues on Saturday 11th May, with a warm-up the day before, Are You Listening? has previously raised circa £85,000 for charity.

Tickets are available now at areyoulistening.org.uk.