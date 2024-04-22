Are You Listening? Festival has signed up more acts for this year’s event

They join HotWax, Fat Dog, Picture Parlour, The Mysterines and more.

Reading’s Are You Listening? Festival has announced a new batch of artists for this year’s event.

New to the bill are:

ALIVE BY NIGHT
BIG JAY
BENNET
CONGRATULATIONS
DAMIEN A PASSMORE
DJ:AF
MINAS (pictured)
MY NORTHERN SKY
PHILLI MI UP
PLANT FRIENDS (DJ)
ROSE REY (ex Valeras)
SCOTT LEVENE
SECRET RIVALS
TRACKS & GROOVES (DJ)

The festival, which raises money for local learning disability charity partner Reading Mencap, has already confirmed HotWax, Fat Dog, Heartworms, Frozemode, Opus Kink (Warm-Up Headliner) and SNAYX.

Plus, Picture Parlour, The Mysterines, Antony Szmierek, BarrelHaus, C Duncan, Dr Satso, Grace Pounds, Home Counties, Kah’Nya, and The Mezz.

Held across multiple Reading venues on Saturday 11th May, with a warm-up the day before, Are You Listening? has previously raised circa £85,000 for charity.

Tickets are available now at areyoulistening.org.uk.

